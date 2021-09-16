Menu
Steven E. Cowan
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Steven E. Cowan

August 12, 1948-September 8, 2021

DAVENPORT-Steven E. Cowan, 73, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Bettendorf Health Care.

Funeral services will be held this Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11am at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, IL with visitation starting at 10am. Burial will be held directly after the funeral service, next door at Rose Lawn Cemetery.

Steve was born on August 12th, 1948, in Rock Island, IL, the son of Cy and Nina Cowan. He worked at Case IH at both the Bettendorf and Moline plants as an assembly line worker. After retirement he enjoyed going to classic car shows and experimenting with new and classic recipes in the kitchen.

Survivors include his sons, Bradley, and wife Abby, Cowan, of Plattsmouth NE, and Lieutenant Commander Adam Cowan of the United States Navy, of Coupeville WA; grandsons, of Bradley and Abby are Cyrus and Conor Cowan, and his brother, Tom Cowan, of Rock Island, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were a celebration of life to be around when we were growing up. Both born on the same day, we shared summer camp and a lot of wonderful and interesting conversations. Your humour and friendship will never be forgotten. Norm Davis
Norman Davis
October 1, 2021
Rest In Peace My Friend.
Chef Charles
Friend
September 18, 2021
Sad to have read of Steve's passing. Steve and family lived in our neighborhood while growing up and I enjoyed the times spent together. Remembering the fun times in his "old houses" listening to music and eating his delicious cheesecakes. Condolences to family....Mike
Mike Rothweiler
Friend
September 17, 2021
Steve and norm and bill and I palled around together quite a bit in the old days. Days at the muscatine sand pits and nights at the draught house. Couldn't have a better friend.vaya con dios
Ron de grauwe
September 16, 2021
I met Steve working at Case Bettendorf, Steve callef on day and asked me to go look at an old Porsche. When he saw it and got in it, I didn't know what to think. On the way home he said, how did I look. I looked at him and said, you know the cartoon where the guy jumps off the diving board into a fish bowl, that's wht you looked like in that car. We laughed the 20 miles home. I remember him when the boys were born and of course his cheesecakes. But most of all I remember his laugh. With a tear and a smile, I will remember Steve always. From Texas, Tom
Tom Jefferson
Friend
September 16, 2021
Steve was a great guy and a great friend, always humble and easy going. Lots of good times as youngsters. Lost touch a little in high school because it was so big but reconnected at the 45 reunion. He told me at a breakfast that he had been the chef at Hunters so I know he knew his way around prime rib. We talked about his kids and how lucky we both were to have great ones. I kick myself for not trying to get in touch with Steve when I returned to the QCs for my mothers funeral. Rest in Peace, Steve you have finally beat your health issues and are free from this worlds problems.
Tom Hilton
Friend
September 16, 2021
Steve, a long time of first Michael's as they cleaned the church together as junior high schoolers and remained friends til the end. And I met Steve in 1984. He was our best man. We spent many years on our boats, parties New Years Eve and we visited each other frequently. So many great memories. Steve was an excellent chef and made the world's best cheesecake! Rest easy, dear friend. Until we meet again, rest easy. Loved by so many. He loved my chili recipe and I always felt honored as he was a professional chef! One of the kindest people who would take someone in at the drop of a hat. Charitable, funny and a life well lived. Ah, Steve, we'll miss you! Glad we were able to talk many times in the last few years too. Better days ahead....love you, our dear friend. Hugs to Adam, Brad and his grandchildren!
Michael and Kathleen Conrad
Friend
September 15, 2021
