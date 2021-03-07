Menu
Steven M. Crop
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

Steven M. Crop

January 19, 1954-February 24, 2021

STERLING-Steven M. Crop, 67, of Sterling, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, February 24, at his home.

He was born on January 19, 1954 to Donald L and Patricia (McBryde) in Chicago, IL, and served in the U.S. Army.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Christina Crop; his granddaughter, Olivia Crop; and his siblings, Donald W (Robin) Crop, Judith Crop, and Janet (Charles) Roeske.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private.

Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
