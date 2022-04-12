Menu
Steven "Art" Dye
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
219 East Second St.
Kewanee, IL

Steven "Art" Dye

February 11, 1959-April 8, 2022

KEWANEE-Steven "Art" Dye, 63, of Kewanee, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Steve was born February 11, 1959, in Kewanee, the son of George E. and Joyce E. (Lindquist) Dye.

Steve is survived by his two sisters, Sheri (Rich) Price, Kewanee, Debbie (Jeff) Wallen, Red Rock, AZ; nieces and nephews, Eric Price, Kewanee, Kelly Wallen (Tim Sizmur), Marana, AZ, Kevin (Lenny) Wallen, Apache Junction, AZ, Keri Wallen (Kurtis Smalley), Tucson, AZ; two great nieces, Khloe and Zoey Wallen; aunts and uncles, Ron (Karen) Lindquist, Toulon, Harold (Rose) Dye, Elk Grove, CA, and Wayne (Barb) Dye, McHenry, IL; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beth Dye.

Steve was a production manager for the Quad City Times, after the Quad City Times he was a lead manager for Arconic. He retired in 2019. Steve enjoyed fishing in Minnesota and visiting his sister in Arizona. He loved cats and volunteering at the Henry County Humane Society and at OSF St. Luke's Medical Center. He was a big reader. Steve also enjoyed getting together with his school friends.

A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Henry County Humane Society, Kewanee or to the Illinois Cancer Care. Please leave an online condolence for Art's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2022.
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
