Steven Eugene Smith

September 11, 1957-October 19, 2020

Steve was a hard-working man. He was a laborer with Local 309 union. After he retired he loved going on road trips with his dog tripper. He would give the shirt off of his own back. His heart was big even if he did not want to show it. He is survived by his wife Pamela Irene Smith, Sons are Troy E. Smith, J C Smith, Bret Alan Smith, Daughter Serena Smith. Daughter in law Aubrey Lynn Smith. Grandsons Kameron James Smith and Kayden Allen smith. We will be having a private viewing Wednesday, October 21st. At Quad Cities Cremation Center.