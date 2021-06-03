Menu
Steven K. Frederick
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Steven K. Frederick

April 12, 1983-May 31, 2021

DAVENPORT-Steven K. Frederick, 38, of Davenport died on Monday, May 31, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City.

A celebration of Steven's life will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at his mother's house, 7627 New Liberty Rd, Walcott.

He is survived by his children, Timothy "L.T." Bowman and a baby on the way; mother, Elberta (David) Karr; dad, Jeffrey Elfgen Sr.; father, Robert (DeLee) Frederick Jr.; sisters, Brandy, Sabrina, Stephanie, Jessica, and Jolene; brother, Jeffrey; fiancé, Mandy Moreland; grandmother, Betty Karr; and numerous family and friends.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Service
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Elberta Karr Residence
7627 New Liberty Rd., Walcott, IA
Amanda I'm sorry for ur loss, May God watch over u and ur unborn. Love aunt Ria
Maria McCall.
June 3, 2021
