Steven J. Gahagan
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Steven J. Gahagan

July 22, 1965-January 15, 2022

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Steven J. Gahagan, 56, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. The family will greet friends Saturday from 10a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. Honoring Steve's wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to his family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steve died unexpectedly Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his residence in, Davenport.

Steven John Gahagan was born on July 22, 1965, in Davenport, the son of James J. and Barbara (Coughlin) Gahagan, Sr. He had been married to Christine Zaerr. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2003.

Steve had worked many years at The Downtown Deli. He enjoyed reading, cooking, and was an avid Cubs and Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and all the time camping at Scott County Park.

Survivors include his children: Shawn (Amanda VanSant) Gahagan, Davenport, Kelly (Tirrany) Gahagan, Bettendorf, and, Kali (Garrett) Wright, Lone Tree; granddaughters: Sophia, Natalie, Madalynn, and Olivia; his siblings: Deb Behan, Cynthia (J.B.) Bromwell, Michael Gahagan, and Alan (Sherry) Gahagan, David Gahagan, and Elizabeth (Artez) Craig, all of Davenport, and James (Robin) Gahagan, LeClaire; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister-in-law, Jennifer Jones-Gahagan.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Jan
15
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Families and Friends, we were terribly saddened to hear of your loss. Since we both have deep family ties, we will also grieve and mourn. Then we will remember (laughingly) and feel blessed to have loved and been loved by such a character. May God Bless You all and may Steve's memories be a blessing. Rest easy Steve'r... for you have reached your highest ground Son, Kevin B Hunter and Roberta J Duncombe
Kevin B Hunter, Saint Louis, MO
Other
January 18, 2022
All of you are in our thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss of Steve and also Jennifer.
The Murrell Family
Family
January 16, 2022
Mike, Sorry to here about your brother, thoughts and prayers during this time
Dan McDevitt
Other
January 14, 2022
R.I.P. Steve
Manley Man
January 14, 2022
