Steven J. Gahagan

July 22, 1965-January 15, 2022

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Steven J. Gahagan, 56, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. The family will greet friends Saturday from 10a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. Honoring Steve's wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to his family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steve died unexpectedly Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his residence in, Davenport.

Steven John Gahagan was born on July 22, 1965, in Davenport, the son of James J. and Barbara (Coughlin) Gahagan, Sr. He had been married to Christine Zaerr. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2003.

Steve had worked many years at The Downtown Deli. He enjoyed reading, cooking, and was an avid Cubs and Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and all the time camping at Scott County Park.

Survivors include his children: Shawn (Amanda VanSant) Gahagan, Davenport, Kelly (Tirrany) Gahagan, Bettendorf, and, Kali (Garrett) Wright, Lone Tree; granddaughters: Sophia, Natalie, Madalynn, and Olivia; his siblings: Deb Behan, Cynthia (J.B.) Bromwell, Michael Gahagan, and Alan (Sherry) Gahagan, David Gahagan, and Elizabeth (Artez) Craig, all of Davenport, and James (Robin) Gahagan, LeClaire; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister-in-law, Jennifer Jones-Gahagan.

