Steven S. Magoon
FUNERAL HOME
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA

Steven S. Magoon

March 18, 1957-March 25, 2022

DAVENPORT-Memorial services for Steven S. Magoon, 65, of Davenport, IA, will be 11:00 am on Saturday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:00 am to service time at the church. Inurnment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa at a later date.

Steven passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport, Iowa

Steven was born on March 18, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of J. Preston and Myrna (Mensing) Magoon. He married Kathy Wiese in 1982, they were later divorced. He worked as a purchasing manager for Deco Tool Supply for 33 years, retiring at the end of 2021. He enjoyed woodworking and golfing in his younger years. He had a vibrant personality and loved to entertain.

He was a lifelong member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, where he served as Usher for Saturday services and on the building and grounds committee.

Survivors include his daughters; Kelli (Cody) Magoon of Davenport, Iowa, Rachel (John) Werner of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, grandchildren: Jack Werner, James Werner, Emma Werner, Chase Schmidt, a brother; Craig Magoon of Villa Grande, California and a significant other; Kelly Anderson of Davenport and her grandchildren, Avery Taylor, Theodore Taylor, and Callahan Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother; Michael Magoon.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, Iowa or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 30, 2022.
