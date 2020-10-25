Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven R. Lamb
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Steven R. Lamb

November 27, 1955-October 14, 2020

Steven R. Lamb, 64, of Rock Island, IL, passed away riding his Harley Davidson on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Steven was born November 27, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant, IA, to Robert and Marcella (Thomas) Lamb. He worked for VOLVO, then went to work for Illowa Road Construction. He was united in marriage Patty (Hicks) Lamb on November 24, 2008 in Rock Island, IL.

Steve loved riding his motorcycle with his friends and never met a stranger, he had friends from all walks of life. He passed away doing what he loved most.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Patty; sister, Nancy Hicks; brother, Larry Lamb; sister, Susan Burley; and many beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Rest in Peace Brother. The weekend Harley rides will never be the same.
Jeff
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I know the devastation that you are feeling as I lost my brother in a horrific motorcycle accident in June of 2019. I will be praying for you and your family.
Jenn
October 16, 2020