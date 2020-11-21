Menu
Stuart Anthony Scott Sr.

September 16, 1947-November 15, 2020

Stuart Anthony Scott Sr., 73, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital.

Stuart was born on September 16, 1947, in Keokuk to Joseph Edward and Flossie Carolyn (Stewart) Scott. Preceded in death are his parents, his son, Julian Williams, sisters; Flossie "Peaches" Carolyn Dade, Alma Sue Clayton, and brother Clarence Merrill Muhammad.

He was a graduate of Keokuk High School, served in the United States Army, and attended St. Ambrose University. He spent sixteen years as a foreman at International Harvester. Most recently, he retired from the Scott County Health Department as the first Disease Prevention Specialist where he served for three decades.

Those left to carry on his legacy are his wife, Erma J. (White) Scott, children (with Catherine Scott Jackson) Kwanda M. M. Scott-Ford (James) of Los Angeles, Stuart A. Scott, Jr. (Delilah) of Davenport, Thomas D. White Sr., of Rock Island. His grandchildren; Neena, Montez, Mauri, MeLani, Mecose, Dylan, Trinity, Thomas, Jr., Stuart III, have gained a formidable guardian. Stuart leaves behind sisters Blanche F. Scott Muhammed, Vickie Lynn Scott, Patricia Scott, Gail Scott, Joy Scott, and brothers Roy Scott, Bruce Scott, and Joseph Leon Scott. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives, family, colleagues, and neighbors also feel a great loss.

Livestreamed services are scheduled to begin at 11:00 am Monday, November 23, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 11:00-Noon at the funeral home. All attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors by VVA 299. An extended digital program will be circulated for family and friends shortly before Monday's visitation.

Digital condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
Stuart was a great friend of mine all the way back to 1975. I had talked with him a week ago, I told I loved him, he will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Craig Hartter
November 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Stuart. Know that I am praying for you all during this time. He was a great guy and friend and will be missed.
Anita Strickland-Reams
November 19, 2020