Sue Ann Navratil

Sue Ann Navratil

September 11, 2021

Sue Ann Navratil, age 87, of Old Fort, TN, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Survivors include her children, Cari (Jim, Jr.) Bosserdet of Old Fort, TN; Barry (Debbie) Gruhl of Moline, IL; Cathy Ashenfelter of Clearwater, FL.

A graveside gathering will be October 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood City Cemetery, (1060 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, IL 61254).

The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Safe Haven Animal Rescue Program at www.sharprescue.org; or East Tennessee Alliance for Animals at www.etaarescue.org.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastBrainerdChapel.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood City Cemetery
1060 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please except my deepest sympathies as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you be comforted by the loved ones and support of God.
Simone Taylor
September 26, 2021
