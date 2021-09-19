Sue Ann Navratil

September 11, 2021

Sue Ann Navratil, age 87, of Old Fort, TN, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Survivors include her children, Cari (Jim, Jr.) Bosserdet of Old Fort, TN; Barry (Debbie) Gruhl of Moline, IL; Cathy Ashenfelter of Clearwater, FL.

A graveside gathering will be October 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood City Cemetery, (1060 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, IL 61254).

The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Safe Haven Animal Rescue Program at www.sharprescue.org; or East Tennessee Alliance for Animals at www.etaarescue.org.

