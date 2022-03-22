Summer Leigh (Etzel) Volk

July 11, 1975-March 19, 2022

MOLINE-Summer Leigh (Etzel) Volk, age 46, of Moline, IL, died on March 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Summer was born in Silvis, Illinois on July 11, 1975, to Gerald and Sandra (Witt) Etzel of Moline. She attended Moline public schools and graduated from Moline High School in 1993. Summer married Andrew Volk on October 18, 2003.

In early years, Summer attended First United Methodist Church (now Two Rivers UMC) in Rock Island. She was active in Sunday School, youth choir, and activities. She also enjoyed tumbling and played Dad's Club softball. Summer enjoyed watching Steeler's football, bowling, riding motorcycles, trivia nights, and spending many hours with her "dance family" from Backstage Dance & Tumbling studio in Milan.

Summer worked at Whitey's Ice Cream, AT&T, and Kone. At age 40 she enrolled in a pharmacy technician school at Midwest Technical Institute. She graduated in 2016, earned her state certification, and began working at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island, her dream job.

In addition to her husband, Summer is survived by her son, Roy Etzel, Moline; daughters Samantha and Andi Volk; stepson Braydon Hodson; her parents; brother, Gregory (Laurel) Etzel, Moline; brother-in-law Dale (Ted) Herron, Austin, TX; sister-in-law Julie (Jeff) Christner of Princeton, IA; numerous nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Summer is preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts Patricia Jenkinson and Diane Jorash, and uncle, David M. Witt.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, Rock Island, IL; and Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities. Please offer condolences to the family at www.mvcremation.com