Susan Rae Baker

July 9, 1943-December 11, 2021



Susan enjoyed gardening, fishing, knitting, reading, and participating in church activities.

She is pre-deceased by her husband of 58 years, Anthony A Baker; her parents, Raymond and Marcia Gettert; and her brother, Ray Gettert.

She is survived by her son, Tony (Renee) Baker of Orlando, FL; her daughter, Angela (David) Hawes of Panama City Beach, FL; her daughter, Nikki (Bruce) Foster of Punta Gorda, FL; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.

