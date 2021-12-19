Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Rae Baker
Susan Rae Baker
July 9, 1943-December 11, 2021

Susan enjoyed gardening, fishing, knitting, reading, and participating in church activities.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of 58 years, Anthony A Baker; her parents, Raymond and Marcia Gettert; and her brother, Ray Gettert.
She is survived by her son, Tony (Renee) Baker of Orlando, FL; her daughter, Angela (David) Hawes of Panama City Beach, FL; her daughter, Nikki (Bruce) Foster of Punta Gorda, FL; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I love you so much, dear sister. Words cannot express our sadness. You are never gone from my heart.
Twyla Gettert Fuchs
Family
December 21, 2021
We have so many fond memories of your mom and dad from Hidden Lake. We are so sorry for your loss.
Ron and Kathy Schwitzer
December 20, 2021
So sad to hear this news. Prayers of comfort for all of the family left behind. May God hold you all close.
KAREN S SAATKAMP
December 20, 2021
Miss you already,dear sister. A lifetime of memories we share. My heart is broken.
Linda Gettert Keckler and family
Family
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results