Susan G. Brown

September 21, 1956-December 19, 2021

Susan G. Brown, 65, of Davenport, IA, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Genesis East Medical Center, due to complications of COVID-19. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m., also at the Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Susan was born September 21, 1956, to Charles and Ruth (Williams) Brown in Rock Island, IL. She graduated from Bettendorf High School and went on to attend Sauk Valley Community College. Susan worked as the Children's Choir Director and Youth Group Leader with Broadview United Methodist Church. She also was employed at Bawden Printing / R. R. Donnelly for several years. Susan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, and spending time with her dogs they had over the years. She was a talented singer that had the voice of an angel. Susan was united in marriage to Scott Schlemmer on June 8, 2002, in Bettendorf.

Susan will be missed dearly by her husband, Scott; children: Anna (Rachid) Brown and Adam (Emily) Brown; grandchildren: Austin, Allison, Lucy, Nora, and Ryan; her sister: Paula (Larry) Gladfelter; and her nephew, Jonathan Gladfelter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Deborah Brown.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Med/Pulmonary and ICU Staff at Genesis East for their compassionate care.