Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan E. Halligan
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Susan E. Halligan

October 21, 1957-April 2, 2022

MOLINE-Susan E. Halligan, 64, of Moline, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 4:00 pm, Saturday April 23, 2022 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Cremation will take place after services. Memorials may be made to the family.

Susan was born October 21, 1957, in Davenport, daughter of Melvin and Wava (Johannsen) Halligan.

Susan had a big heart and was always willing to help others. Susan was a member of Adventure Christian Church. She was very involved with her friends and her church family. Sobriety was very important to her and she was very proud to have helped others with their sobriety for over 30 years. She enjoyed boating and fishing. Above all else she loved her grandchildren and cherished her time spent with them.

Those left to honor her memory include her children; Brian Halligan and Dawn (David) Nichols, Moline; grandchildren, Allissa, Jessamine, Alecia, Daniel, Tyler, Jordan, Brianna, Aliannah, Dylyn, and Brandon; great grandchildren Maddox, Vanadey, and Lucas; and siblings Jodee (Duane) Holdorf, Dixion, Iowa, Terry (Melanie) Halligan, Port Charlotte, Florida, Mindy (Geoff) Foster, Tempe, Arizona and Jim (Lori) Halligan; sister-in-law, Jill Halligan, Blue Grass, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Patrick Halligan, and Karen Woolison.

Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.