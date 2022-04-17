Susan E. Halligan

October 21, 1957-April 2, 2022

MOLINE-Susan E. Halligan, 64, of Moline, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 4:00 pm, Saturday April 23, 2022 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Cremation will take place after services. Memorials may be made to the family.

Susan was born October 21, 1957, in Davenport, daughter of Melvin and Wava (Johannsen) Halligan.

Susan had a big heart and was always willing to help others. Susan was a member of Adventure Christian Church. She was very involved with her friends and her church family. Sobriety was very important to her and she was very proud to have helped others with their sobriety for over 30 years. She enjoyed boating and fishing. Above all else she loved her grandchildren and cherished her time spent with them.

Those left to honor her memory include her children; Brian Halligan and Dawn (David) Nichols, Moline; grandchildren, Allissa, Jessamine, Alecia, Daniel, Tyler, Jordan, Brianna, Aliannah, Dylyn, and Brandon; great grandchildren Maddox, Vanadey, and Lucas; and siblings Jodee (Duane) Holdorf, Dixion, Iowa, Terry (Melanie) Halligan, Port Charlotte, Florida, Mindy (Geoff) Foster, Tempe, Arizona and Jim (Lori) Halligan; sister-in-law, Jill Halligan, Blue Grass, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Patrick Halligan, and Karen Woolison.

Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.