Susan Tyler Putman
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Camanche High School

Susan Tyler Putman

November 2, 1948-December 14, 2021

Susan Tyler Putman of Capitola, CA (formerly of Camanche, IA) passed away December 14, 2021 in Santa Cruz, CA. Cremation rites will be accorded as per her wishes. There will be no visitation or services.

Susan was born November 2, 1948 in Clinton, IA to George and Lucile (Tyler) Putman. She graduated as Valedictorian from Camanche High School in 1967 and then attended The University of Iowa where she

earned Masters degrees in both Art (Painting) and Interior Design.

Susan married Dennis Fasnacht at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, CA on April 1, 1992. She worked at Chaminade Resort & Spa and Whole Foods, Santa Cruz, as a pastry chef creating fabulous wedding cakes and

desserts.

She enjoyed painting, baking, reading, movies & celebrity trivia, chocolate and Gunsmoke reruns. She and Dennis travelled to China, Japan, Figi, Bora Bora, Tahiti, Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Egypt, and

several times to her favorite, Greece.

She spent much of her life as a loving caregiver to her grandparents as a teenager and later to her husband after a disabling stroke.

Susan is survived by her husband, sisters Elizabeth Chelar, Camanche, IA, Laura (Lou) Palmer, Clinton, IA and Nancy (Bill) Graves, Camanche, IA, brother Jim (Kate) Putman, Riverside, IA and several

nieces and nephews and dear friend Beverly Terra.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother William (Bill) Putman, Camanche, IA.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers Susana Dibble and Gina Seguriten.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.