Susan Carol Woodford

July 2, 1942-June 11, 2021

PRINCETON-Susan Carol Woodford, 78, of Princeton, IA, passed away peacefully at home Friday, June 11, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Boll's Community Center (428 River Dr., Princeton, IA, 52768). Memorials may be made in Susan's honor to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Susan was born on July 2, 1942 in Uvalde, TX, to Julius and Ruth (Robey) Spooner. Susan had an exciting life in her younger days, growing up in the Azores, Turkey, Pakistan, Germany, and nine different states in the USA as an "Air Force Brat."

She met the love of her life, Bruce "Woody" Woodford, at Fort Mead, MD. They married on December 31, 1966 in Laurel, MD.

She was a 58-year sister to Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, lifelong member of the Scott County Iowa Genealogical Society, Overseas Brats member, past president and long-standing member of the Mississippi Valley Chapter of Embroiderer's Guild of America, and San Antonio Needlework Guild. Susan had many memorable travels with friends to EGA seminars, Bead and Button shows and stitching groups.

Susan was an accomplished marksman for most of her life, competing on both the local and national levels. She often attended the National Shooting Championships with her husband. She was a contributing member of competitive shooting and sporting organizations like the National Rifle Association and the Iowa State Rifle and Pistol Association. As a hunter safety instructor for the DNR, Susan spent over 45 years helping guide young hunters on safe firearms handling, teaching fundamental and advanced techniques to people of all ages.

Susan always had a story to tell, an infectious laugh, a voice of wisdom and a never-ending love for Texas.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, "for all intents and purposes", Kellie (Tim) Carter of Princeton, IA; grandchildren, Khristie (Tom) Runge of Princeton, IA, Torie (Ryan) Morthland of McCausland, IA, and Morgan Carter of Princeton, IA; great grandchildren, Carter and Beckett Runge, Attelyn and Eloise Morthland; brother, David (Anne) Spooner of Lowndesboro, AL; step-nieces and nephews, Ashley (Chip) Sanders, Austin (Melissa) Tucker, and Alison (Joe) Dailey; many great nieces and nephews; and dearest friends, Penny Souhrada and Greg McConoughy.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Mother and Daddy and brother, Brian Spooner.