Susan K. Wulf

November 24, 1945-June 2, 2021

DAVENPORT-Susan K. Wulf, 75 of Davenport and formerly of Blue Grass, was called to the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Blue Grass Volunteer Fire Department or the Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department.

Sue was born November 24, 1945 in Davenport, the daughter of Donald & Agnes (Johnson) Chamberlin Sr. Sue graduated from Davenport West High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Garry W. Wulf on September 1, 1967 at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport. They owned and operated Wulf's Disposal in Blue Grass for 35 years. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2003.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Jeff (Susan)Wulf of Muscatine; her grandchildren, Christopher Wulf of Walcott and Taylor Wulf of Muscatine; her great-grandchildren, Maddalin, Makinley and one expected soon; her brother, Donald (Joyce) Chamberlin Jr. of Davenport; and her niece & nephews, Beth, Chad & Ryan Chamberlin.

In addition to her husband, Garry, Sue was preceded in death by her son, John Wulf.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Susan's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.