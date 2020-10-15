Susanne L. Nelson

December 30, 1947 - October 7, 2020

Susanne Louise Nelson, 72, of Riverdale, IA, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, at St. John Vianney Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be held at a later date at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. Memorials may be directed to the Cancer Center of the University of Iowa for Research. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Susanne was born December 30, 1947, to Fant and Norma (Ciocca) Ball in Wheeling, West Virginia. On August 28, 1971, she was united in marriage to Richard Charles Nelson in Shadyside, OH. Susanne worked as a registered nurse at a variety of hospitals, as a school nurse for Pleasant Valley Schools, and as a certified occupational health nurse, before retirement in 2016. After retirement, she continued to lead a busy life attending local cooking courses, participating in water aerobics, babysitting her grandchildren, and volunteering at Pleasant View Elementary School classrooms and libraries to be near her grandchildren. Susanne was a member of St. John Vianney Church and active in the parish nurse program, providing pastoral care to the community since 2018. Her involvement in the church brought her great joy. She was a regular visitor to hospital patients at all campuses, was a Eucharistic minister at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, and assisted with caregiver and grief support groups. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, cooking, baking, hosting social gatherings, and decorating for the holidays.

Susanne will be missed by her sons, Dr. Rich (Genevieve) Nelson of Bettendorf and Brian Nelson of Riverdale; grandchildren: Joshua Spencer, Audrey Isabella, and Amelia Jillian Nelson; brothers: Fant William (Mary) Ball III of New Iberia, LA; Dr. Bob (Linda) Ball of St. Clairsville, OH, Andy (Connie) Ball of St. Clairsville, OH, Pat (Barb) Ball of Belhaven, NC, Tom (Jill) Ball of Shady Side, OH; sister: Linda (Don) Marie Moors of Charlottesville, SC; her sister-in-law: Patricia Nelson of Gahanna, OH, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a daughter in infancy, Jennifer Ann, her brother, Kenneth Ball, a brother-in-law, Clark Nelson, and her godmother and aunt, Lorraine Dakovic of Wheeling, West Virginia.