Suzanne Claire Petersen

January 8, 1944-March 22, 2022

It is with much love and deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Suzanne Claire Petersen, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Davenport, on March 22, 2022. Suzanne passed away peacefully at her Morning Star of Arcadia residence.

Suzanne was the fourth of 4 daughters and born on Jan 8, 1944 to Oscar and Gertrude Petersen in New Hampton, Iowa. She was preceded in death by both parents as well as her three sisters Doris May, Nancy Miller and Carol Reider and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their offspring.

Suzanne will always be lovingly remembered as a kind, giving and devoted aunt, great aunt and admired friend to many. She had many artistic as well as interpersonal and business skills and enjoyed a rewarding career in both IT management and fine art sales. Suzanne was a long standing and active member of AAUW in helping to advance gender equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, research and in workplaces. Her many passions in life incuded traveling to remote corners of the earth, meeting new friends along the way.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Suncrest Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and compassion during her final months.

Funeral arrangements will be held at Runge Mortuary & Crematory, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807 at a date and time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Doctors Without Borders,, Environmental Defense Fund, Nature Conservancy.