Sylvia J. Clark

February 16, 1936-September 25, 2020

Sylvia J. Clark (Hickman), 84, of St. Charles, MO, passed away at 3:11 am on Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Her body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine Center for Anatomical Science and Education.

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church 2310 Muegge Rd, St. Peters, MO. Pastor Justin Arender and John Lee will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to: SSM Hospice #2 Harbor Bend Court, Suite 201, Lake St. Louis, MO 63387.

Sylvia was born February 16, 1936 in Pinckneyville, IL to James William Jefferson and Mary "Rosie" Rosella (Fulton) Hickman. She went to school at Pinckneyville High School. She married Charles Noel Clark Sr., on August 8, 1953. She worked as a stay-at-home mom to her five children, as an owner/operator of a Hardee's restaurant as well as a Wal-Mart cashier. She also volunteered her time serving others in various capacities throughout her life (PTA volunteer, Church Deaconess, Little League President, Foster Mom, Hospice Volunteer and Bingo Caller).

Sylvia J. Clark is survived by her daughters, DeLaura Lee (Danny) Dowell, Sandy June (Kevin) Hazlett, and sons, Douglas Wayne (Debra) Clark, James Creal (Cyndi) Clark, daughter-in-law, Anita Cooper Clark, sister, Laura "Clodine" Dunn, sister-n-law, Barbara Hickman, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Sylvia J. Clark is preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Noel Clark, Sr., first born son, Charles "Billy" Noel Clark, Jr. her parents, James and Mary "Rosie" Hickman, sisters Virginia "Gin" Lee Heidtman & her husband, Charlie, Helen "Joyce" Kuhnert & her husband, Leonard, Gloria "Dine" Jean Blacklock & her husband, Ray, and brother, William "Jerry" Gerald Hickman.

Special thanks to SSM Hospice for their extraordinary care and exceptional compassion during our time of need. You are truly one of God's greatest blessings this side of heaven.