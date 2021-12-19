Tamara J. Carter

September 14, 1960-December 11, 2021

DAVENPORT-Tamara J. Carter, 61, of Davenport, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Bettendorf Health Care following a courageous battle with cancer. A private celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

Tamara Jill Dixon was born on September 14, 1960 in Portland, Oregon, a daughter of Roger and Carolyn "Sue" (Phillips) Dixon. She grew up in the same small town, Seymour, Indiana, as John Mellencamp.

Tamara worked for Hy-Vee at both the Utica Ridge and W. Kimberly locations in Davenport.

She cherished spending time with her family, especially her five grandchildren. Tamara also enjoyed watching movies.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Tara and Adam Bickle, Bettendorf, and Jill Carter, Davenport; grandchildren: Lathan, Maxton, Lana, and Kailey, and Nolan; her mother, Sue Dixon; siblings: Mark (Lori) Dixon, Melanie (Brian) Foist, and Michelle (Chris) Hensley, all of Seymour, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and a sister Debra Melton.

