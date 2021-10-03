Tane Temple

July 11, 1959-September 23, 2021

QUINCY-Tane Temple, age 62, of Quincy, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, in her home in Quincy.

Tane Lynn McDermott was born July 11, 1959, in Rock Island, Illinios, the daughter of Owen Thomas and Olive Beasley McDermott. She grew up in Moline and graduated from Moline High School in 1977. She married Wesley Temple on July 5, 1980 in Moline, Illinois.

Tane went back to school and received her Master's Degree from Western Illinois University. She spent her career working for the State of Illinois, first at DCFS in Moline and later at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy. She and Wes later owned and operated the Sportsman's Club Tavern, in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, for a number of years.

Tane was a caretaker for others and often cooked holiday feasts for her family, especially prime rib. She hunted deer every season on the family farm and loved spending time there. She enjoyed talking on the phone to family members.

Tane also loved her pets. Her two cats, Henry Tootles and Lucky Ladle. Also her puppy Tyrus Renee. They loved her too and miss her.

She is survived by her son, Justin (Cheryl) Temple, of Coconut Creek, FL; her daughter, Katie Temple, of Quincy; grandchildren, Jack and Nicholas Temple, of Coconut Creek, FL, and Taylor Dockins, her sisters, Charlotte Merman, of Brenham, TX, Betty (John) Schlomer, of Anchorage, AK; her twin brother, Monte McDermott, of Moline, IL; her sister-in-law, Jacki McDermott, of Delle Plaine, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, her parents, her parents-in-law, Don and Betty Temple; her sister-in-law, Donna Temple; her brothers, infant Thomas McDermott and Gary McDermott; and her sisters, Karen Pulford and Louinda Benson.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.