Tane Temple
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL

Tane Temple

July 11, 1959-September 23, 2021

QUINCY-Tane Temple, age 62, of Quincy, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, in her home in Quincy.

Tane Lynn McDermott was born July 11, 1959, in Rock Island, Illinios, the daughter of Owen Thomas and Olive Beasley McDermott. She grew up in Moline and graduated from Moline High School in 1977. She married Wesley Temple on July 5, 1980 in Moline, Illinois.

Tane went back to school and received her Master's Degree from Western Illinois University. She spent her career working for the State of Illinois, first at DCFS in Moline and later at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy. She and Wes later owned and operated the Sportsman's Club Tavern, in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, for a number of years.

Tane was a caretaker for others and often cooked holiday feasts for her family, especially prime rib. She hunted deer every season on the family farm and loved spending time there. She enjoyed talking on the phone to family members.

Tane also loved her pets. Her two cats, Henry Tootles and Lucky Ladle. Also her puppy Tyrus Renee. They loved her too and miss her.

She is survived by her son, Justin (Cheryl) Temple, of Coconut Creek, FL; her daughter, Katie Temple, of Quincy; grandchildren, Jack and Nicholas Temple, of Coconut Creek, FL, and Taylor Dockins, her sisters, Charlotte Merman, of Brenham, TX, Betty (John) Schlomer, of Anchorage, AK; her twin brother, Monte McDermott, of Moline, IL; her sister-in-law, Jacki McDermott, of Delle Plaine, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, her parents, her parents-in-law, Don and Betty Temple; her sister-in-law, Donna Temple; her brothers, infant Thomas McDermott and Gary McDermott; and her sisters, Karen Pulford and Louinda Benson.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home.

www.hansenspear.com

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies on the loss of my childhood friend. Tane and I had so many good times growing up together. Lots of laughing and smiling. The thought of her brings a smile to my face. She will always be remembered.
Cindy Maere Saunders
Friend
October 8, 2021
I am so saddened to see that Tane has passed. She was just the most precious, tender soul and I´ll always remember her that way. I met her in 7th grade and we became great friends from then on. I´m just sorry we didn´t stay connected long after she moved south. May she have eternal peace
Diane (Milefchik) Maere
School
October 7, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Tane. She was a beautiful person inside and out. At least she is no longer suffering from her severe illnesses in these past years. Our love and sympathy to her family. RIP Tane.
Sheri and Merrill Morris
Family
October 6, 2021
Dear friends, it took my breath away when I learned of Tane's passing. The family has gone through so much the last few years, it seemed surreal. Tane did so much for others I know she will be deeply missed. Know you are in mybthoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Linnea Thompson &Al McCaulley
Friend
October 3, 2021
Such a beautiful lady inside and out
Mark&Lynette
Work
October 3, 2021
