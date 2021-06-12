Teresa Joann Emily Dove Headley

September 16, 1961-May 29, 2021

Teresa Joann Emily Dove Headley passed May 29, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals due to complications of a stroke after a nearly two-week long fight. While we mourn the loss of her bright presence with us, we celebrate that she has entered paradise and left the sorrows of this world behind.

In line with her wishes, she is donating her organs, as well as donating her body to science. This will serve as a lasting legacy of her servant's heart and her constant desire to help others. Following her body donation, her ashes will be spread in her garden to nourish the plants she so lovingly tended.

Teresa was born to Leola and Howard Dove on September 16, 1961 in Moline, IL, weighing only 2 lbs, 1 oz. As a young adult, she performed with the Real Life singers at the New Orleans World Fair in 1984. Teresa married James Dean Headley on March 16, 1991.

Teresa loved gardening, and her beautiful garden was registered with Monarch Watch as a butterfly sanctuary. She worked hard for 28 years in her yard, turning it into a haven and escape. Her favorite pastime was bicycling, cruising the neighborhood or along the Ben Butterworth Parkway. She was also an avid mystery lover, collecting Agatha Christie novels as well as books by Lillian Jackson Braun.

Teresa is preceded in death by both her parents, as well as two elder brothers, Louis and Thomas John. She is survived by her husband James Headley, Moline; daughter Anna Headley, Moline; sister Mary (Richard) Ulloa, Davenport; and brother Archie Dove, Davenport.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks, details to be announced.