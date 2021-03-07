Teresa Lorraine Jepsen

January 5, 1926-February 27, 2021

CLINTON-Teresa Lorraine Jepsen, 95, died February 27, 2021, at Anamosa Care Center.

Born January 5, 1926, in Baldwin to the late George and Delia (Britt) Crowley.

Surviving are children, David, Nancy Pawlik, and Andrew (Cheryl); Jepsen, St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Regina, Katie, David, Heather, Rebecca (Jeremy) and Wyatt; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernis.

Also preceded in death by husband, Darrell; brother, Lawrence "Ed" and sisters, Angela and Evelyn.

Visitation at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 10:00 a.m. Friday, until a service at noon Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt. Sister Janet Heiar, SSND officiating.

