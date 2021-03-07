Menu
Teresa Lorraine Jepsen
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Teresa Lorraine Jepsen

January 5, 1926-February 27, 2021

CLINTON-Teresa Lorraine Jepsen, 95, died February 27, 2021, at Anamosa Care Center.

Born January 5, 1926, in Baldwin to the late George and Delia (Britt) Crowley.

Surviving are children, David, Nancy Pawlik, and Andrew (Cheryl); Jepsen, St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Regina, Katie, David, Heather, Rebecca (Jeremy) and Wyatt; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernis.

Also preceded in death by husband, Darrell; brother, Lawrence "Ed" and sisters, Angela and Evelyn.

Visitation at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 10:00 a.m. Friday, until a service at noon Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt. Sister Janet Heiar, SSND officiating.

Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street, DeWitt, IA
Mar
12
Service
12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
DeWitt, DeWitt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
