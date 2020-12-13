Teresa L. Lucas

September 23, 1974-December 8, 2020

Teresa L. Lucas, 46, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center with her daughter and mother at her side. A private family service will be held due to COVID restrictions. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Teresa was born in Davenport on September 23, 1974 to Patrick and Linda Lucas. She graduated from Davenport West High School in 1993. Teresa was passionate about her children. She enjoyed flower gardening, crafting, and watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Teresa also enjoyed collecting succulent plants and cactuses. She was well known for collecting gnomes, and claims to be responsible for bringing back their popularity. Teresa was very sociable with a great sense of humor and loved making others laugh. She will be remembered as someone who enjoyed creating long-lasting memories with her many friends and family.

Teresa will be dearly missed by her children, Allison and Connor Levsen; parents, Patrick and Linda Lucas; sister, Tamara Lucas; significant other, Chad Finn; niece, McKenzie (Derek) Johnson; nephews, Masen Nettleton and Bryce Briggs, and her many close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or to the American Cancer Society – Iowa (PO Box 715, Des Moines, IA 50303)