Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Teresa L. Lucas
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Davenport West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Teresa L. Lucas

September 23, 1974-December 8, 2020

Teresa L. Lucas, 46, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center with her daughter and mother at her side. A private family service will be held due to COVID restrictions. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Teresa was born in Davenport on September 23, 1974 to Patrick and Linda Lucas. She graduated from Davenport West High School in 1993. Teresa was passionate about her children. She enjoyed flower gardening, crafting, and watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Teresa also enjoyed collecting succulent plants and cactuses. She was well known for collecting gnomes, and claims to be responsible for bringing back their popularity. Teresa was very sociable with a great sense of humor and loved making others laugh. She will be remembered as someone who enjoyed creating long-lasting memories with her many friends and family.

Teresa will be dearly missed by her children, Allison and Connor Levsen; parents, Patrick and Linda Lucas; sister, Tamara Lucas; significant other, Chad Finn; niece, McKenzie (Derek) Johnson; nephews, Masen Nettleton and Bryce Briggs, and her many close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or to the American Cancer Society – Iowa (PO Box 715, Des Moines, IA 50303)


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss...but so thankful for the memories I do have....crazy the twists life throws...Tammy, you're heavy in my thoughts... Please reach out if you need a friend...love both you girls...you were always solid. Stay strong for your family, and I hope your loss goes as easy as can be expected.
Kelli Rod
December 25, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of Teresa. I worked with her at a couple of different places. She was always fun to be around and lit up any room she was in. she will be missed.
Kevin Condon
December 16, 2020
I will miss her dearly I remember her when she worked at The Rusty Nail I am the door guy
Rob
December 15, 2020
Teresa you will be Dearly missed you were so bubbly and I loved our conversation I'm so sad to see this my Thoughts and prayers are with all your family and friends Rest in Heavenly Peace my friend
Laurie Kroeger
December 14, 2020
Love you cuz. Rest in peace.
Brian Lucas
December 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Teresa! Our deepest sympathy and every parents nightmare. The Mayes´/ use to see her parents in Buffalo: many years ago!
Jodie Mayes
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results