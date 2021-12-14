Menu
Terrance V. "Terry" Mosier
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Terrance V. 'Terry" Mosier

June 23, 1952-December 10, 2021

BUFFALO, IA-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Terrance V. 'Terry" Mosier, 69, a resident of Buffalo, will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Buffalo. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. The family will greet friends Wednesday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport with a prayer service offered at 4:00 p.m. There will be additional visitation at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Fire Department or St. Peter's Catholic Church. Terry died unexpectedly Friday, December 10, 2021.

Terrance Vincent Mosier was born on June 23, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa, a son of Loren V. and Dorothy (Myers) Mosier. He was a graduate of Davenport Central, class of 1970 and then he graduated from St. Ambrose University in 1974.

Terry had worked as the Assistant Vice President, at the former Davenport Bank, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed photography and was a big fan of Western movies and John Wayne.

Terry is survived by his mother, Dorothy, and his brothers: Alan Mosier, of Buffalo, Craig (Grace) Mosier, Las Vegas, Nevada.; as well as numerous loving extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Terry's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Terry personified the highest personal standards expressed in our business fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi. Sympathies to his family.
Thomas Nelson, DC
December 14, 2021
