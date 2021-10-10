Terrance M. "Terry" Walljasper

June 26, 1944-October 4, 2021

DAVENPORT-Terrance M. "Terry" Walljasper, 77, a resident of Davenport, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Per his wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Terrance Michael Walljasper was born June 26, 1944, in Davenport, a son of Robert C. and Katharine Mae (Hauber) Walljasper. He married Ruth Ann Lange May 5, 1972, in Kahoka, Missouri. They have celebrated 49 years of marriage. Terry worked for Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. He was happiest when spending time with family and playing fast pitch softball.

Those left to honor Terry's memory include his wife, Ruth Ann, Davenport; children: Teresa (Rodger) Youngblut, Davenport; Tom (Shelley) Walljasper, Moline; Christopher (Lisa) Walljasper, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; Troy (Kelli) Walljasper, California; and Carmen Bushore, Colfax, Washington; 9 grandchildren: Bristy (Matthew) Potter, Davenport; Myka (Kelsey) Walljasper, Moline; Nick (Keryn) Casel, Davenport; Luke Casel, Davenport; Zach Walljasper, Fond du Lac; Katie Casel, Davenport; Kyle Walljasper, Fond du Lac; Krianna Walljasper, Moline and Hannah Pekios, Davenport; 4 great-grandchildren: Kaden Casel, Sawyer Walljasper, Ginny Potter, and Jonathan Casel; siblings: Dolores Moore and Rita Walljasper, both of Davenport; and faithful companions: Big Jocko, George and Brady. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Robert, Dennis, and Stan Walljasper.

