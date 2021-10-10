Menu
Terrance M. "Terry" Walljasper
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Terrance M. "Terry" Walljasper

June 26, 1944-October 4, 2021

DAVENPORT-Terrance M. "Terry" Walljasper, 77, a resident of Davenport, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Per his wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Terrance Michael Walljasper was born June 26, 1944, in Davenport, a son of Robert C. and Katharine Mae (Hauber) Walljasper. He married Ruth Ann Lange May 5, 1972, in Kahoka, Missouri. They have celebrated 49 years of marriage. Terry worked for Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. He was happiest when spending time with family and playing fast pitch softball.

Those left to honor Terry's memory include his wife, Ruth Ann, Davenport; children: Teresa (Rodger) Youngblut, Davenport; Tom (Shelley) Walljasper, Moline; Christopher (Lisa) Walljasper, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; Troy (Kelli) Walljasper, California; and Carmen Bushore, Colfax, Washington; 9 grandchildren: Bristy (Matthew) Potter, Davenport; Myka (Kelsey) Walljasper, Moline; Nick (Keryn) Casel, Davenport; Luke Casel, Davenport; Zach Walljasper, Fond du Lac; Katie Casel, Davenport; Kyle Walljasper, Fond du Lac; Krianna Walljasper, Moline and Hannah Pekios, Davenport; 4 great-grandchildren: Kaden Casel, Sawyer Walljasper, Ginny Potter, and Jonathan Casel; siblings: Dolores Moore and Rita Walljasper, both of Davenport; and faithful companions: Big Jocko, George and Brady. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Robert, Dennis, and Stan Walljasper.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
I met Terry and his family back in the early 1980's at a local campground, I was traveling cross county with Joe Perelli and Peter Santarelli. Five minutes after meeting Terry we were eating beer battered vegetables and drinking cold beer. We stayed several days in Iowa and loved every minute. We had fried catfish for the first time, entered a shoe kicking contest at a Forth of July picnic. Wonderful memories of time spent with Terry, Ruth and their family. YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Rest in peace my friend.
George Stitt
October 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Ruth and the Walljasper family. I played fast pitch softball with Terry during 70,s in Davenport . With Terry in charge of the team and as pitcher we always had fun and we were a close knit team. He always kept us together whether we won or lost. Terry was a good man dedicated to his family. I am sorry to hear of his passing. R. I. P. In that fast pitch diamond in the sky. Robert Hensler Honolulu hawaii.
Robert Hensler ,Honolulu hawaii
October 10, 2021
