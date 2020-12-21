Terrence "Terry" Wendl

October 10, 1946-December 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Terrence "Terry" Wendl, 74, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home. A funeral mass will be held 10am Wednesday (12/23) at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7pm at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Burial will be in the National Cemetery Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to the family for the children's college fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Terry was born October 10, 1946 in Dubuque, IA to Fredrick & Rosemary (Collins) Wendl. He was united in marriage to Linda Trask in 1966 and they later divorced. On September 13, 1997 he married his wife of 23 years Heidi Henard in Loveland, Co.

Terry served in the US Army from 1965 to 1968 stationed in Ft Leonard Wood as a burial honors detail trumpeter. From there he started his career as a police officer in Moline, IL and then a Sheriff's deputy in Jefferson County, CO. He eventually moved into the insurance business as an adjuster working the last 20 plus years for EBERL Claims.

He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Davenport and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing, listening to and dancing to Zydeco music. His family, especially his children and grandchildren, meant everything to him.

Survivors include his wife Heidi Wendl, Davenport; Son Philip (Lori) Wendl, Hudson, Co; daughters Angela Blake, Arvada, CO, Terilynn (Steve) Palmer, Colorado Springs, CO, Lacey Wendl, Hudson, CO, Simone Wendl, Davenport, IA; grandchildren Jake Wendl, Peri Sandusky, Alec Palmer, Christian Palmer, & Nicholas Palmer; His mother Rosemary Wendl; brother Fred (Judy) Wendl, Colona, IL; sister Helene (Tim) Waynick, Hampton, IL; several nieces, nephews, & cousins.