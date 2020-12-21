Menu
Terrence "Terry" Wendl
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Terrence "Terry" Wendl

October 10, 1946-December 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Terrence "Terry" Wendl, 74, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home. A funeral mass will be held 10am Wednesday (12/23) at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7pm at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Burial will be in the National Cemetery Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to the family for the children's college fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Terry was born October 10, 1946 in Dubuque, IA to Fredrick & Rosemary (Collins) Wendl. He was united in marriage to Linda Trask in 1966 and they later divorced. On September 13, 1997 he married his wife of 23 years Heidi Henard in Loveland, Co.

Terry served in the US Army from 1965 to 1968 stationed in Ft Leonard Wood as a burial honors detail trumpeter. From there he started his career as a police officer in Moline, IL and then a Sheriff's deputy in Jefferson County, CO. He eventually moved into the insurance business as an adjuster working the last 20 plus years for EBERL Claims.

He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Davenport and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing, listening to and dancing to Zydeco music. His family, especially his children and grandchildren, meant everything to him.

Survivors include his wife Heidi Wendl, Davenport; Son Philip (Lori) Wendl, Hudson, Co; daughters Angela Blake, Arvada, CO, Terilynn (Steve) Palmer, Colorado Springs, CO, Lacey Wendl, Hudson, CO, Simone Wendl, Davenport, IA; grandchildren Jake Wendl, Peri Sandusky, Alec Palmer, Christian Palmer, & Nicholas Palmer; His mother Rosemary Wendl; brother Fred (Judy) Wendl, Colona, IL; sister Helene (Tim) Waynick, Hampton, IL; several nieces, nephews, & cousins.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Dec
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Davenport
IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. I am a current MOPD Detective and am on the MOPD Memorial Committee. Can someone reach out to me? I would like to make sure we get Terrence into our Memorial Records and if possible, get a pic of him in uniform. Thank you- you can email me at [email protected]
Cathleen Haney
March 30, 2021
Terry, I thank you for my children and grandchildren. They are my life. Rest in peace.
Linda Trask
December 22, 2020
Wishing you peace and comfort during this journey in your life. Thinking of you and your girls
Vicki Saxton
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Jeff Cedro
December 21, 2020
