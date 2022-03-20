Terry Lee Dufek

July 5, 1957-March 11, 2022

DAVENPORT-Terry Lee Dufek, 64, of Davenport, IA, passed away March 11, 2022. He was born in Neligh, NE on July 5, 1957 to George and Sylva (Wanek) Dufek. Terry had a 42-year management career with Kmart. He was a member of the Popular Astronomy Club, of the Quad Cities and had a passion for astronomy since he was a teenager. Terry touched many lives while helping with presentations at libraries, schools, and the zoo with PAC and won awards for his work on the club newsletter. He enjoyed reading, going to movies, computer graphics, biking, taking long walks and spending time with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish Terry's memory are Franklin the Cat, and Terry's siblings Pat Hoppman, Doug Dufek, Mary Scott, Dave Dufek, Steve Dufek, Pam Kollar, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends and PAC members.

Terry was cremated per his request and a memorial will be held later. Memorial contributions may be directed to Popular Astronomy Club of the Quad Cities or the Humane Society of your choice.