Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Lee Dufek
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022

Terry Lee Dufek

July 5, 1957-March 11, 2022

DAVENPORT-Terry Lee Dufek, 64, of Davenport, IA, passed away March 11, 2022. He was born in Neligh, NE on July 5, 1957 to George and Sylva (Wanek) Dufek. Terry had a 42-year management career with Kmart. He was a member of the Popular Astronomy Club, of the Quad Cities and had a passion for astronomy since he was a teenager. Terry touched many lives while helping with presentations at libraries, schools, and the zoo with PAC and won awards for his work on the club newsletter. He enjoyed reading, going to movies, computer graphics, biking, taking long walks and spending time with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish Terry's memory are Franklin the Cat, and Terry's siblings Pat Hoppman, Doug Dufek, Mary Scott, Dave Dufek, Steve Dufek, Pam Kollar, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends and PAC members.

Terry was cremated per his request and a memorial will be held later. Memorial contributions may be directed to Popular Astronomy Club of the Quad Cities or the Humane Society of your choice.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sympathies go to his friends and family. I had the pleasure of working with Terry at KMart. He was a very nice person and boss. I am known for making/selling desserts. The first time I took orders from work Terry ordered a pie and eclairs. When he tried it a couple days later he ordered 2 more pies and more eclairs. He made it a standing order every year after that. He would call up whenever he wanted more. Terry was one of my best, nicest customers/friend. You will be missed.
Roxanne Brouwers
Work
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results