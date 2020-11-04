Terry Lee Van Ert

September 2, 1952 - October 29, 2020

Davenport - Terry Lee Van Ert, 68, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Davenport.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Terry was born on September 2, 1952, in Rock Island, the son of Bernard and Rose (Hoegerl) Van Ert.

Terry was employed as a janitor at H & R Accounts and was also a self-employed painter before his illness forced him to retire. Terry loved to fish and hunt pheasant. He was also an avid gardener and an outstanding pool player. Survivors include his siblings, Larry Van Ert, Shirley Cruzen, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

