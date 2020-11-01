Teryl A. "Terry" Kautz

March 8, 1949-October 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Teryl A. "Terry" Kautz, 71, of Davenport, IA, joined her loving husband David on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Per her wishes she will be cremated with no services. Memorials may be made to Hand in Hand, 3860 Middle Rd., Bettendorf, IA. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Terry was born a daughter of Bernell and Ruth (Kern) Behncke on March 8, 1949 in Davenport. She was united in marriage to David Kautz on July 10, 1971. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, earning her teaching certificate in 1971. Terry was dedicated to teaching and taught special education for over 30 years in various Davenport schools.

Terry was a strong, independent, driven, and incredibly pragmatic woman who would always offer her help, but also knew when to step back. She never spoke an unkind word. Terry loved to do things herself and if she didn't know how to do something, she taught herself how. She enjoyed looming, knitting, sewing drapes and clothing, fishing, and her vegetable garden.

Those celebrating her memory are her sons, John (Megan) Kautz and Nathan Kautz; grandchildren: Eli, Julian, Mila, and Arianna; brother, Laird Behnke; sister, Jill Schlott; and sister-in-law, Kathy Caffery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Kautz; parents; and sister, Linda Seveland.