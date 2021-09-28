Thelma Jean Epperson

August 21, 1940-September 26, 2021

Thelma Jean Epperson, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones, in Rock Island. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of her life will be Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 pm at The Runge Mortuary with visitation from 1 to 2 pm at the mortuary. Her final resting place will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Thelma was born in Louisiana, MO, on August 21, 1940. She was the daughter of William and Dorothy (McKibbin) Eagleson. She married Gerald Epperson on April 10, 1991 in Rock Island.

She was employed at Brammer manufacturing for 33 years, the last twenty of which she served as an inspector before retiring. She was a loving sister and friend and was always there as a shining example of Christian service to help family, friends and neighbors in times of need. She will be deeply missed.

Together with her husband and beloved dog, Monita, Thelma enjoyed traveling, visiting family, making friends, walking her dog and her thriftstore shopping adventures. She was a wonderful woman, mother, grandma and great grandma and sister who was so loved by her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jerry, daughter, Kathy Oehrlein, Redding, Ca, stepchildren: Cindy Snyder, Davenport, Belinda (Charlie) Bolby, Brashier, MO and Ernie (Sally) Epperson, Muscatine; beloved dog, Monita, sisters: Rebecca (Kenny) Bross, Canton, MO and Patricia (Larry) Darden, Thousand Oaks, CA, nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, infant son, Larry, infant daughter, Christine, sisters, Dorothy Traum and Marjorie Keppler along with brothers, Robert and Billy preceded her in death.