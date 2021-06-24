Theodore C. Whisler

February 3, 1956-June 21, 2021

LECLAIRE-Funeral services for Theodore C. Whisler, 65, of LeClaire, Iowa, will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, Iowa. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Friday from 9:30 am to service time at the funeral home. Ted passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home in LeClaire, Iowa.Ted was born on February 3, 1956 in LeClaire, the son of William and Genevieve Hope (Orcutt) Whisler. He married Elizabeth Ann Johansen in Bettendorf on August 5, 1989. Ted retired from Alcoa as a cold mill operator. After retiring, he worked for Met Labs, Memorial Cemetery, Davenport, he also worked for Attorney, Dorothy A. O'Brien and the Buffalo Bill Museum, LeClaire. He belonged to the Scott County Democrats, Iowa Farm Bureau and was a volunteer for the Buffalo Bill Museum. His interest include, politics, anthropology, math, astronomy, and working on his hobby farm.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Elizabeth, of LeClaire, daughters; Jessica Whisler, Evangeline (Matt) Geist, Carmen (Tom) Siegel, son; James H. Frerichs Jr., 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sisters; Deb Schutte, Gail Matteson, Gwen DeWispelaere, brothers; William Whisler and Blaine Whisler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Timothy Melvin.

Memorials may be directed to Friends of Iowa PBS Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.