Theresa B. "Teri" Best

January 14, 1955-September 19, 2021

CLINTON-Theresa B. "Teri" Best (Aleshire), age 66 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her home. In following Teri's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will take place at a later time in Rose Hill Cemetery, Camanche. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Teri was born in Macomb, IL on January 14, 1955, the daughter of Ted and Donna (Roberts) Aleshire. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife that loved animals, especially cats and dogs. Teri enjoyed reading, brain games, scrabble, crossword puzzles, adult coloring books, crocheting and liked MSNBC news. She was proud of owning and operating her online facetag group called Dreaming for 14 years. She had favorite things like snowmen, Bengal tigers, wolves, dream catchers, baby dolls, teddy bears, sitcom comedies and gameshows.

Teri is survived by her spouse, Ronald Hensley of Clinton; 3 children, Shannon Hernandez of East Moline, Chad (Monica) Hofman of Andalusia, IL, and Travis Hofman; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; her mother, Donna Aleshire of Macomb, IL; a brother, Tom Aleshire of Minnesota; a sister, Linda; her uncle, "Doc" Roberts of Macomb, and her aunt, Evelyn Aleshire of Elgin, IL. She was preceded in death by her dad Ted Aleshire and her biological father Bill Payne. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com