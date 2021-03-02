Theresa Genevieve (Mohr) Shelangouski

March 29, 1926-February 27, 2021

RAPIDS CITY-Theresa G. Shelangouski, 94, of Rapids City, Illinois, passed away quietly Saturday, February 27, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Rapids City, IL. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday with a Rosary recited at 3:30 pm also at St. John's Church. Face coverings will be required for those in attendance. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Rapids City. Those unable to attend the Mass may watch the livestream by going to https://www.facebook.com/stjohnrapidscity or listen to it in the church parking lot by tunning to 89.7 FM. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Theresa Mohr was born March 29, 1926 in Moline, Illinois to Jacob L. Mohr and Katherine M. Koch and lived her entire life in the greater Hampton/Rapids City area while enjoying being active in many family activities and always with church and worshipping God.

94 Blessed Years

To have grown up with her nine siblings and been part of a close knit, loving family. Happy to have been number eight yet, sad to be the last surviving sibling.

To have raised eight children, Beverly (Dean Arnold) Marcia (Charles Driscoll), Debbie (Richard Winston), Anita (James Brown), Mary Beth (James Maxwell), David (Janice), Diane (Brian Sharp), and Carol. She watched, nurtured and supported them as they became adults. She always said, her happiest moments were raising her family.

To delight at watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Ryan, Timothy, Nicholas, Kelsey, Laura, Emily, Abby and Oakes. Four great grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Chloey and Jaxson.

To have such a loving and caring partner in Louie that were friends and great dance partners. He preceded her in death in January 2012.

To have had so many relatives and friends as part of the gang or others that would visit from time to time, enjoying her homemade meals and desserts.

To have travelled to so many domestic and international places and enjoyed the different cultures and people.

To have been able to live in the "The House Louie Built" for 61 years to this very day and find such peace.

To have had such good health and quality of life that you can not only survive but, thrive in these troubled times.

To have been so close to God and have a special relationship with his son, Jesus to rely on, to seek counsel and to rejoice within while being a lifelong member at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church.

Ah yes, 94 blessed years!

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.