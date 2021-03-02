Menu
Theresa Genevieve Shelangouski
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Theresa Genevieve (Mohr) Shelangouski

March 29, 1926-February 27, 2021

RAPIDS CITY-Theresa G. Shelangouski, 94, of Rapids City, Illinois, passed away quietly Saturday, February 27, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Rapids City, IL. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday with a Rosary recited at 3:30 pm also at St. John's Church. Face coverings will be required for those in attendance. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Rapids City. Those unable to attend the Mass may watch the livestream by going to https://www.facebook.com/stjohnrapidscity or listen to it in the church parking lot by tunning to 89.7 FM. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Theresa Mohr was born March 29, 1926 in Moline, Illinois to Jacob L. Mohr and Katherine M. Koch and lived her entire life in the greater Hampton/Rapids City area while enjoying being active in many family activities and always with church and worshipping God.

94 Blessed Years

To have grown up with her nine siblings and been part of a close knit, loving family. Happy to have been number eight yet, sad to be the last surviving sibling.

To have raised eight children, Beverly (Dean Arnold) Marcia (Charles Driscoll), Debbie (Richard Winston), Anita (James Brown), Mary Beth (James Maxwell), David (Janice), Diane (Brian Sharp), and Carol. She watched, nurtured and supported them as they became adults. She always said, her happiest moments were raising her family.

To delight at watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Ryan, Timothy, Nicholas, Kelsey, Laura, Emily, Abby and Oakes. Four great grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Chloey and Jaxson.

To have such a loving and caring partner in Louie that were friends and great dance partners. He preceded her in death in January 2012.

To have had so many relatives and friends as part of the gang or others that would visit from time to time, enjoying her homemade meals and desserts.

To have travelled to so many domestic and international places and enjoyed the different cultures and people.

To have been able to live in the "The House Louie Built" for 61 years to this very day and find such peace.

To have had such good health and quality of life that you can not only survive but, thrive in these troubled times.

To have been so close to God and have a special relationship with his son, Jesus to rely on, to seek counsel and to rejoice within while being a lifelong member at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church.

Ah yes, 94 blessed years!

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Rosary
3:30p.m.
St. John's Church
IL
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John's Church
IL
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church,
Rapids City,, IL
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Theresa and Louie were dear friends of ours from the Catholic Order of Foresters for many years. We were saddened by Theresa´s passing - she had a beautiful long life and we were blessed to know her. Rest In Peace, sweet lady.
Tibor and Judy Liptay
December 7, 2021
Our prayers & thoughts are with the whole Shelangouski family. Theresa will be greatly missed. It was such a pleasure to see her & Louie. She was always warm & thoughtful, and always brought a smile to your face.
Jeanette Pech-Timmerman
March 14, 2021
David and family, My thoughts are with in this time of loss. Such a long and beautiful life!
Glenda Nicke
March 6, 2021
Our sincere condolences are with the Shelangouski family at the loss of Theresa. Both Louie and Theresa´s smiles made us feel welcome whenever we found ourselves together, usually with the DeCaps, Jacksons and McDaniels at political events. I always admired the entire family and their love of their parents. We pray that love continues through their own families. We truly loved Theresa and Louie...truly they dance together in heaven. Joe and Ann Vermeire
Joe and Ann Vermeire
March 4, 2021
I always enjoyed my family times spent with Theresa and Louie. My father, David, always kidded around with Louie when they were together and amused us all. Theresa was a lovely person and she will be dearly missed by all of us who loved her. A great thought to see her and Louie now dancing together in heaven. My prayers are with the family in days to come.
Jane Miller
March 4, 2021
George Bittles and Ady McGowan
March 3, 2021
DIANE I 'M VERY SORRY TO SEE THAT YOUR MOTHER HAS PASSED AWAY. HER HEART IS NOW IN THE HANDS OF OUR LORD, MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
PETE DEBISSCHOP
March 3, 2021
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with all of You. Debbie brought Theresa to a class at the Y many years ago.I remember her Beautiful smile. Because of our faith we know she is in good company.
Marilyn, Joanie, Ginny, Mary, Kathy, Charlotte, Alice
March 2, 2021
Such a loving person in all respects. I will miss her presence on this earth. So sorry to each of the loving family for I know it is a great loss. I love you all!
Diana Pippert
March 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies! Teresa was a wonderful lady and will be deeply missed! I'm sure Louie was smiling at the pearly gates and it was a beautiful reunion when she arrived in Heaven! Hugs to all of the family! I'm so sorry I can't be there to hug in person!
Linda Brown
March 1, 2021
So sorry to see of Theresa's death but awesome to live such a long and happy life. We have so many memories of planning our Lane Evans events, hosting them and yep even the clean-up. Our best wishes to her family!!
Jim and Kay McDaniel
March 1, 2021
So sorry to see of the loss of your mom. She was such a sweet and loving person. Please know that I am praying for all of you to know God's love and comfort. John DeCap
John DeCap
March 1, 2021
Such sweet delightful memories of Theresa. My deepest sympathy for the family and friends near and dear to her.
Sheree Williams
March 1, 2021
