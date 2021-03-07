Thomas Arguello

September 28, 1948-February 27, 2021

BETTENDORF-Thomas Arguello, 72, of Bettendorf passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20th at Bulldog Arms, 1716 State St., in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #9128, 2814 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born September 28, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa to David and Alice Arguello. A lifelong Bettendorf resident, Tom attended Our Lady of Lourdes School and Bettendorf High School, Class of 1966.

A loyal Hawkeye fan, Tom enjoyed watching all sports and had a particular knack for being able to find a game or event on the radio wherever he was. In his youth he played baseball and learned to play golf. In later years he participated in softball and golf leagues. In addition, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting.

Known affectionately as both "Moose" and "Ringo" he made many friends throughout his life, some of whom he met in elementary school or around the local neighborhood as a youth. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend in need. Although a man of few words, he was the calm during the storm and put others instantly at ease.

Tom was a jack of all trades and master of them all. He was exceptionally skilled at repairing anything mechanical. After working at a variety of jobs, he hired on at the Rock Island Arsenal initially as a painter. He retired in 1998 after 25 years of service and once commented that at one time or another he had been in every building on the island.

In 1975 he married Nancy (Ruf) Goodman and they recently celebrated 46 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed socializing with friends, playing cards and going to the local casinos. In earlier years they traveled extensively to Wisconsin.

Tom is survived by his wife Nancy; twin daughters Mary (Bill) Sheesley and Amy Arguello; stepdaughters, Stacy (fiancé Dan Bruck) Gearhart, Tanya (Jack) Bavaro; grandchildren, Willa, Gabby, Izzy, Matthew, Nichole and Robbie; and siblings, Mike, Pat, Frank, Phyllis and Lyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Alice Arguello; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Maxine Ruf; sister, Lisa McPherson; and other extended family members.

"O Tommy Boy we love you so."

