Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Arguello
ABOUT
Bettendorf High School
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Thomas Arguello

September 28, 1948-February 27, 2021

BETTENDORF-Thomas Arguello, 72, of Bettendorf passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20th at Bulldog Arms, 1716 State St., in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #9128, 2814 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born September 28, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa to David and Alice Arguello. A lifelong Bettendorf resident, Tom attended Our Lady of Lourdes School and Bettendorf High School, Class of 1966.

A loyal Hawkeye fan, Tom enjoyed watching all sports and had a particular knack for being able to find a game or event on the radio wherever he was. In his youth he played baseball and learned to play golf. In later years he participated in softball and golf leagues. In addition, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting.

Known affectionately as both "Moose" and "Ringo" he made many friends throughout his life, some of whom he met in elementary school or around the local neighborhood as a youth. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend in need. Although a man of few words, he was the calm during the storm and put others instantly at ease.

Tom was a jack of all trades and master of them all. He was exceptionally skilled at repairing anything mechanical. After working at a variety of jobs, he hired on at the Rock Island Arsenal initially as a painter. He retired in 1998 after 25 years of service and once commented that at one time or another he had been in every building on the island.

In 1975 he married Nancy (Ruf) Goodman and they recently celebrated 46 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed socializing with friends, playing cards and going to the local casinos. In earlier years they traveled extensively to Wisconsin.

Tom is survived by his wife Nancy; twin daughters Mary (Bill) Sheesley and Amy Arguello; stepdaughters, Stacy (fiancé Dan Bruck) Gearhart, Tanya (Jack) Bavaro; grandchildren, Willa, Gabby, Izzy, Matthew, Nichole and Robbie; and siblings, Mike, Pat, Frank, Phyllis and Lyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Alice Arguello; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Maxine Ruf; sister, Lisa McPherson; and other extended family members.

"O Tommy Boy we love you so."

Online condolences may be shared with Tom's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bulldog Arms
1716 State Street, Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dad We love and miss you and Mom very much. We know you are watching over us and the Dancing Queen.
Your Twins
October 27, 2021
My sympathies to the family. Graduated with Tom BHS '66' and what fun we had. He will be missed by all, especially his sense of humor. Jim Lewis
Jim Lewis
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Tom's passing. My condolences to you and all your family.
Jackie Ruf
March 7, 2021
We had a great amount of fun, in our youth Argoo. Thanks for the memories!
Bill Gailbreath
March 7, 2021
Tom was a great guy rip
Steve Swisher, Fl
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Danna Dillig
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results