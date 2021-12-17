Menu
Thomas Bass Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Thomas Bass, Sr.

July 13, 1933-December 14, 2021

Thomas N. Bass, Sr., 88, of Colona, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.

Service will be 10 am Monday, December 20, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 1 -3pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Barnes Hospital Cancer Research.

Thomas was born July 13, 1933 in Bridgeport, IL the son of Samuel L. and Olivia F. (Tipton) Bass. He married Ann Whittington in 1955 in Champaign, IL she preceeded him in death in 1995. He then married Linda DeBacker Stone on February 15, 1997 in Carbondale, IL.

Thomas was a U.S. Navy Vet serving during the Korean War. He retired from Rock Island Corps of Engineers in 1997 as Chief Employee and Labor Relations Specialist. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline.

Thomas was a past member of Commander VFW Post 2153, Moline, 50+ member of Clinton Emulation Masonic Lodge 225, Active Member of Blackhawk Chapter 338 of National Active and retired Federal Employees (NARFE).

Survivors and include his spouse, Linda; sons, Samuel (Michelle) Bass, Clinton, IA, Tom (Lori) Bass, Jr., Clinton, IA; step-sons, Brian (Camy) Stone, Orion, Scott (Julie) Stone, Ankeny, IA, Todd Stone, Milan. He was preceded in death by his son, Russell.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you all at this sad time. Tom was a friend and mentor during my first years at the Corps of Engineers. He was always willing to listen and offer sound advice. Sending caring thoughts and prayers.
Janet Hall
December 19, 2021
Linda and family- Sending you my deepest condolences For the loss of your love one.
Dana Mayberry
Other
December 18, 2021
