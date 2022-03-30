Thomas Joseph Bribriesco Jr.

January 19, 1952-March 22, 2022

DAVENPORT-Thomas Joseph Bribriesco Jr., 70, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport, IA. Arrangements are in the care of Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, IL.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, followed by a 10:00 am Memorial Mass and luncheon at the church.

Tom was born January 19, 1952, in Muscatine, IA, the son of Thomas J. and Betty Jane (Fisher) Bribriesco, Sr.

He attended and wrestled at West High School in Davenport, went to St. Ambrose University and earned a scholarship for wrestling at the University of Iowa.

Tom met his wife Laurie (Campbell) at St. Ambrose College in Introduction to Science class, and Tom won Laurie over with a Dairy Queen hot fudge sundae and a cool car. He was employed as a Bulk Mail Tech for the United States Postal Service, where he later retired.

His main hobby was his grandchildren. Tom was a fan of Iowa Hawkeye wrestling, and the Chicago White Sox and Green Bay Packers. He and Laurie put on trivia nights for Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, for many years, and Tom enjoyed writing all of the categories and questions. Tom aspired to be a be a coach and realized his dream when he coached Sacred Heart Cathedral School 8th grade girls basketball and volleyball. He loved cars and was proud of the Corvettes that he had owned. He enjoyed spending time with his crazy in-laws. Tom was known for his generosity with his friends, family and anyone he could help out. He was a man of few words and there are many stories that could be told to illustrate his legacy.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie; daughters, Maria Bribriesco and Rosa (Sean) Carter; grandchildren, Tyler, Richard, Gabriella, Anthony and Justin Jr.; sister Maryann (Gordon) Striegel; sister- and brother-in-law, Don and Rosemarie Fritz; brother-in-law, Tom O'Brien; several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Marberry; brother, Tim; a nephew, Dean Marberry; nieces, Adrienne Corsiglia and Maureen O'Brien; and sister-in-law, Marjean O'brien.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport West Future Falcons Wrestling Club, Down by the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary or the family.

