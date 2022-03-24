Thomas "Tom" R. Coats

January 19, 1961-March 17, 2022

BETTENDORF-Thomas "Tom" R. Coats, 61, of Bettendorf passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2022 at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday March 28, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. Memorials may be left to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tom was born on January 19, 1961 at Tachikawa Airbase in Tokyo, Japan to Thomas E. and Misako (Kyosaki) Coats. He graduated from Dixon High School in 1979. Tom earned his associates degree from Hamilton Technical Institute in 1991. He was united in marriage to Karen (Gloe) on October 24, 1992 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Tom was currently employed at the Cordova Energy Company as Senior Instrument Technician.

Tom delighted in watching Indy Car Races. He attended many car shows and was involved with a Mustang Club. Tom also enjoyed listening to classic rock music, as well as his son's band "Doppelganger". What he loved most of all was his role as a loving father and husband. Tom will be missed dearly by his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Karen; children Alex Coats (Leita Richardson), Katharine Coats; sister, Terry Buchan; sister-in-law Stephanie Gloe; brother-in-law Gregg Gloe; father-in-law William Gloe; a nephew and two nieces; and a special cat McKenzie "Kitty".

He was preceded in death by his parents.