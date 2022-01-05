Thomas L. "Tom" Devlin

January 4, 1955-December 27, 2021

Thomas L. "Tom" Devlin, 66, of Davenport, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street. A celebration of life gathering will be Saturday January 8, 2022 at 2pm at Credit Island Lodge 2200 W River Drive Davenport IA please bring your memories and great stories. The CDC recommends the wearing of masks. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Thomas Lee Devlin was born on January 4, 1955 in Davenport, a son of John and Dorothy (Krukow) Devlin. Tom had worked at Harris Pizza and Gunchies and also laid flooring for Emery Tile based out of Blue Grass.

Tom was a West End Legend! He enjoyed bowling, fishing, throwing horseshoes, and karaoke. He also enjoyed spending time with his many friends at Jimmy O's Saloon. Tom He had quite the sense of humor; he was sweet and loved everybody and everybody loved him. was an avid fan of the Hawks, Cubs, and Bears.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Jill Devlin, Davenport; grandchildren: Jade, Jasmine, Melissa, Elora; great-grandchildren: Wayne and Lillianah; siblings and their spouses: Daniel (Deb) Devlin, Bella Vista Arkansas, Dennis (Olivia) Devlin, Davenport, Marc (Therese) Devlin, Davenport, Joseph Devlin, Davenport, Deanna (Mark) McFadden, Davenport, Jerry Devlin, Moline, Matt Devlin, Davenport, Jackie (Jeff) Shaw, Davenport, and Jodi (Joe) Ineichen, Blue Grass and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.