Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas L. "Tom" Devlin
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Thomas L. "Tom" Devlin

January 4, 1955-December 27, 2021

Thomas L. "Tom" Devlin, 66, of Davenport, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street. A celebration of life gathering will be Saturday January 8, 2022 at 2pm at Credit Island Lodge 2200 W River Drive Davenport IA please bring your memories and great stories. The CDC recommends the wearing of masks. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Thomas Lee Devlin was born on January 4, 1955 in Davenport, a son of John and Dorothy (Krukow) Devlin. Tom had worked at Harris Pizza and Gunchies and also laid flooring for Emery Tile based out of Blue Grass.

Tom was a West End Legend! He enjoyed bowling, fishing, throwing horseshoes, and karaoke. He also enjoyed spending time with his many friends at Jimmy O's Saloon. Tom He had quite the sense of humor; he was sweet and loved everybody and everybody loved him. was an avid fan of the Hawks, Cubs, and Bears.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Jill Devlin, Davenport; grandchildren: Jade, Jasmine, Melissa, Elora; great-grandchildren: Wayne and Lillianah; siblings and their spouses: Daniel (Deb) Devlin, Bella Vista Arkansas, Dennis (Olivia) Devlin, Davenport, Marc (Therese) Devlin, Davenport, Joseph Devlin, Davenport, Deanna (Mark) McFadden, Davenport, Jerry Devlin, Moline, Matt Devlin, Davenport, Jackie (Jeff) Shaw, Davenport, and Jodi (Joe) Ineichen, Blue Grass and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Credit Island Lodge
2200 W River Drive, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Devlin family during this difficult time. My wife and I went to school with Jerry & Matt and I worked with Matt at the City for 20+ years...played ball with "Tommy-D" at Credit Island...he was always a great guy to be around and never seem to let anything get to him...he will be sorely missed by all that had the good fortune to have known him. Rest in peace my friend.
Dan Guy
Friend
January 6, 2022
Our Sympathy to the Devlin Families.
Deanna Alsup-Mafesian
January 5, 2022
My first real job was at Harris pizza on locust street in 1992. I learned my job quickly and thoroughly due in large part to Tom sharing his expertise while training me and I always appreciated praise for a job well done when it came from Tom. I can speak for the entire crew who worked with Tom he was much loved and certainly respected by everyone. In the years since we haven´t worked together I had the pleasure of working with Toms niece and nephew for a brief period and they were instantly my favorite coworkers as soon as I learned of their relation to Tom. The rare occasions I did run into him over the last decade plus we´d spend an hour or more talking and catching up like old pals do and I´m so grateful for each of those times. His obituary said it best , he loved everyone and everyone loved him ! My heart goes out to his family. God bless !
Jake Harris
Work
January 5, 2022
Tom was my little brother by 2 years. We were so close and played together a lot. I will miss his big blue eyes, his smile, hugs and jokes. Rest In Peace.
Deanna
Family
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results