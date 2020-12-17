Thomas "Tom" Dunlap

July 27, 1953-December 6, 2020

Thomas "Tom" Dunlap passed away unexpectedly last weekend, at his home, in Bettendorf, Iowa. Tom was born in Aurora, Illinois, and graduated from East Aurora High School. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and proudly served from 1971-1977. Tom was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga (CV-60) as an Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Second Class. Tom worked on the rail lines for many years following his service.

Later in life, Tom moved to Iowa, but kept close friends with Gary, Carl and others back in Aurora. He began work at LeClaire Manufacturing Co. in 1996. Tom served as safety director for his final years while at LeClaire, until his recent retirement. Tom enjoyed his hobbies of photography and model train building.

Tom is preceded in death by his beloved mother Dorothy and brother James, both of Aurora, IL. Tom leaves behind his brother Ronald in Illinois, sister Sharon (Smith) in Florida, and father James, also in Florida. Tom also leaves behind his nieces and nephews: Larry Jr., Roberta, Shannon, Michelle, Katie and Jon.

Tom will be laid to rest at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois.