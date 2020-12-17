Menu
Thomas "Tom" Dunlap
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
ABOUT
East Aurora High School

Thomas "Tom" Dunlap

July 27, 1953-December 6, 2020

Thomas "Tom" Dunlap passed away unexpectedly last weekend, at his home, in Bettendorf, Iowa. Tom was born in Aurora, Illinois, and graduated from East Aurora High School. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and proudly served from 1971-1977. Tom was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga (CV-60) as an Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Second Class. Tom worked on the rail lines for many years following his service.

Later in life, Tom moved to Iowa, but kept close friends with Gary, Carl and others back in Aurora. He began work at LeClaire Manufacturing Co. in 1996. Tom served as safety director for his final years while at LeClaire, until his recent retirement. Tom enjoyed his hobbies of photography and model train building.

Tom is preceded in death by his beloved mother Dorothy and brother James, both of Aurora, IL. Tom leaves behind his brother Ronald in Illinois, sister Sharon (Smith) in Florida, and father James, also in Florida. Tom also leaves behind his nieces and nephews: Larry Jr., Roberta, Shannon, Michelle, Katie and Jon.

Tom will be laid to rest at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois.



Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 17, 2020.
Tommy D
You have Blessed so many people with your kind heart. Especially our hearts. Cathy and I share so many great times fishing, our awesome fish Frye's or just hanging out. Don't catch em all up there, save some for us Our love and prayers for all the family.
Ward & Cathy Scott
Ward Scott
Friend
December 27, 2020
So very sad to hear of Tom's passing. He was a great friend to so many. I'll never forget the many wonderful memories that we all share from those early days in Aurora. Rest in peace, Tom.
Judy May
Friend
December 19, 2020
A great guy, was an honor to know him. His kindness and warm heart said it all. RIP Tom
Donna Larson
December 19, 2020
Our thoughts go out to Tom's family. Tom was a very good friend and he will be missed dearly. Tom got his wings and hope he flys high. Till we meat again.
Ralph and Judy Richardson
December 17, 2020
So very many memories we have shared to remember you! You are missed Tom.
Mary Czipri
December 17, 2020
He was a good friend and will be missed by many!!
Leigh T Phillips
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
You will be so missed Tom. Fly high my friend!
Dana Gillam
December 17, 2020
HR DEPARTMENT
December 16, 2020
