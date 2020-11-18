Thomas E. Ehrhardt

September 10, 1951-November 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Thomas E. Ehrhardt, 69, of Rock Island, passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020, at St Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in Tom's memory.

Thomas was born on September 10, 1951, in Moline, the son of Fred and Donna (Hardin) Ehrhardt. Tom worked heat treating for Farmall. He most recently worked on the assembly line for Oscar Meyer until he retired in 2007. Tom was a sports fan in general but was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis, Cardinals. He was a fan of the Miami Dolphins as a team but particularly Dan Marino. Tom was a genuine big brother who looked out for his siblings and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Ehrhardt, Moline; siblings, Nancy Ehrhardt, Moline, Jeanne (Dave) Marynowski, Scottsdale, AR, and James (Elizabeth) Ehrhardt, Scottsdale, AZ; good friend, Brian (Becky) Roderick, Sarasota, FL.

The family wishes to thank St. Anthony's and Unity Point Hospice for the care Tom received.

He was preceded in death by his father.

