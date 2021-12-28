Thomas "Tom" Egts

February 11, 1951-December 26, 2021

Thomas "Tom" Egts, 70, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Sunday December 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family from complications of glioblastoma. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, with visitation held an hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Lakeside Camp in Spirit Lake, IA or Wartburg College to the Tom Egts Memorial Fund.

Tom was born February 11, 1951, to Herbert and Barbara Egts in Waterloo, IA. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and went on to attend Wartburg College, where, one fine day in January, 1972, his future wife entered his computer class. She was intrigued to meet "Mr. X" as he was known, and the rest is history. In 1974, he was united in marriage to Pamela Snyder in Manchester, IA. They enjoyed "eight glorious years" filled with adventure and travel before adding three daughters to their union: Stacy, Stephanie, and Michelle. Their marriage deepened and shifted away from camping through the mountains of Colorado and white water rafting the Salmon River to driving children to piano lessons and soccer games. Tom was especially happy to have the privilege of coaching two of his daughters in soccer and to expand his musical appreciation by attending the wide breadth of musical events to support his girls. Tom was proud of his work with John Deere as a project manager for over 40 years, during which he was instrumental in guiding teams through projects both domestic and abroad. The project, which was most meaningful to him at the end of his career, was the establishment of a new factory near Tianjin, China. He was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, often first to volunteer his time to serve others in the congregation and community. Tom was known for his love of golf, appreciation of music, relentless pursuit of excellence, and patience in teaching and mentoring others. His grandchildren will remember him best for the loving tickles he would shower on them, the time spent snuggling with him while watching golf and football, and time spent wrestling or "bonding" with the boys.

Tom will be missed by his beloved wife of 47 years, Pam; daughters: Stacy (Luke) Abar, Stephanie (Anwar) Ashraf, and Michelle (Brandon) Chaison; seven grandchildren: Noah, Eli, Anneliese, Moriah, Evangeline, Tatum, and Nadia; his parents: Herbert and Barbara Egts; three brothers: John (Nancy) Egts, Dennis (Teri) Egts, and Anthony (Mary) Egts; and brother-in-law: Russel Snyder.

