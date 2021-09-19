Thomas F. "Frank" Hodges, Jr.

September 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Mass and Funeral services for Thomas F. "Frank" Hodges, Jr., 52, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held Thursday 4 until 8 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Following services cremation rites will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a trust for his children's future.

Frank died Friday, September 10, 2021 at Trinity Rock Island following a brief illness.

Frank was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was raised all over the country. He was united in marriage to Michelle A. VanAcker on August 15, 1998 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

Frank was a lineman for IBEW Local Union 55 for 22 years. He worked with other Unions throughout the United States restoring power after natural disasters. During his career, he has made many great friendships.

Frank was always ready and willing to lend a hand to those in need. He had a generous and giving personality that extended far and wide. Above all, he was a fierce family man.

Frank participated in volleyball leagues, was a grill master, enjoyed hunting and video games. He was an avid Green Bay Packers' fan.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Michelle, children: Nathan and Anna, all in Davenport; siblings: Mark Hodges, and Suzanne (Dan) Neilson, Rock Island; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wayne and Judy VanAcker, "sister" Lisa Holdorf, Coal Valley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Rand) Roggenbuck, Andy VanAcker, Christy (Ed) Beldowicz, Tony (Sue) VanAcker, Liz (Ben) Harris, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

To greet him in heaven is his grandmother M. Virginia Hodges who was a big part of his and his children's lives.

