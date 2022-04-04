Thomas R. Jacobson

March 24, 1947-April 1, 2022

DAVENPORT-Thomas R. Jacobson, 75, of Davenport, passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by family at his residence. Mississippi Valley Cremation and Direct Burial, Moline, is handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life is currently being planned by the family.

He was born March 24, 1947, in Decorah, IA, the son of Kenneth Arnold and LaVonne Mary Ann (Bersie) Jacobson and proudly served his country in the US Navy.

Thomas, known as Jake by his friends, was a man of dedication to getting the job done, whatever the job may be. He was eldest of six children in a family of farmers in Winneshiek County Iowa. After serving in the Navy, he traveled across North America and Europe, studying everything he could, wherever he went. It was this intellectually omnivorous pursuit that allowed him to start a career as a welding instructor at Scott Community College where he eventually served on that institutions board of directors. He worked at Swan Engineering in Bettendorf as a welder and tool and die maker for over 20 years. He ran for public office many times and maintained a steadfast belief that elected officials should truly act as public servants. Later in his life, he saw a need in the community to help people struggling with addiction and did so by drawing on his own experiences to offer perspective. An avid sailor and skilled craftsman, he felt most at home rebuilding old boats and fabricating trailers to haul them. He could fix just about anything, but rarely would it maintain its original beauty. He loved his family and community. He lived a life that exuded strength of character and optimism. His many hobbies included sailing, travel, repairing any mechanical monstrosity beyond hope, listening to jazz music, especially Miles Davis, classical music, the poetry of Alden Van Buskirk and writings & style of Kurt Vonnegut.

Those left to honor his memory include, sisters Cynthia Jacobson of Decorah, Margo Geppert of Fort Collins, CO, Susan Tade of Minneapolis, brother David Jacobson of Omaha, special friend of many years Sally Velthoff of Davenport, sons Soren (Nikki) and Garth of Davenport and their mother Nancy of Long Grove, granddaughter Alexis Liagre, grandsons Soren Jr, Melvin, Logan and Corbin Jacobson, step granddaughter Naomi Puentes, step grandson Jensen Tvedt.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, his mother LaVonne, his sister Rebecca.

