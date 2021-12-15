Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. Powell
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
16th Avenue & 9th Street
Camanche, IA

Thomas J. Powell

October 2, 1941-December 10, 2021

CAMANCHE-Thomas J. Powell, 80, of Camanche passed away, Friday, 12/10/21.

Visitation is Friday, 12/17/21, 4:00-7:00 & funeral is Saturday, 12/18/21, 10:30 am at Immanual Lutheran in Camanche. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Thomas Joseph Powell was born on 10/2/1941 in Clinton, the son of Dale and Marguerite (Smith) Powell. He married Sharon Johns on 8/4/1963 in Elvira.

Tom had 50 years with Millwright Local 2158 between his working years and retirement.

Tom is survived by his wife: Sharon of Camanche, 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Immanual Lutheran
Camanche, IA
Dec
18
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Immanual Lutheran
Camanche, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Snell-Zornig Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.