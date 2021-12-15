Thomas J. Powell

October 2, 1941-December 10, 2021

CAMANCHE-Thomas J. Powell, 80, of Camanche passed away, Friday, 12/10/21.

Visitation is Friday, 12/17/21, 4:00-7:00 & funeral is Saturday, 12/18/21, 10:30 am at Immanual Lutheran in Camanche. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Thomas Joseph Powell was born on 10/2/1941 in Clinton, the son of Dale and Marguerite (Smith) Powell. He married Sharon Johns on 8/4/1963 in Elvira.

Tom had 50 years with Millwright Local 2158 between his working years and retirement.

Tom is survived by his wife: Sharon of Camanche, 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.