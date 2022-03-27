Thomas B. Schueller

December 20, 1949- March 18, 2022

DAVENPORT-Thomas B. Schueller, 72, of Davenport passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Tom's family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Animal Shelter of Davenport.

Thomas Budde Schueller was born on December 20, 1949 in Decorah, Iowa, a son of Edward A. and Elizabeth "Betty" Budde. Tom worked many years driving for Roadway, traveling over 3 million miles throughout his career. Tom will be remembered and missed for his kind heart and good sense of humor. He lived for his children and passed much of his time in retirement watching basketball and football.

Survivors include his children, Emily LaValle (Curt) and Matthew Schueller, his grandchildren, Olive and Tony LaValle, and his former spouse and friend Rose Schueller. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joyce Dohm, and brother, Steve Schueller.

