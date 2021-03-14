Timothy A. Arndt

May 13, 1960-March 8, 2021

BETTENDORF-Timothy A. Arndt, 60, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.

Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation,

Tim was born May 13, 1960 in Davenport, the son of Stephen & Ann (Burnside) Arndt. He was a 1979 graduate of Central High School in Davenport and had served in the National Guard. Tim was united in marriage to Lisa A. Plank at Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport on October 31, 1981.

Tim had taught adaptive physical education for 27 years in the Moline School District. He was active in coaching, had taught health and social science and had also volunteered for and was a member of Special Olympics. His memberships included All Saints Lutheran Church, the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance and the National and Illinois Education Associations.

Tim earned his bachelor's degree with honors in Physical Education, Health & Psychology from St. Ambrose University in 1988. He graduated Summa cum laude from St. Xavier University, earning his Master of Arts in Educational Leadership. Tim was also a Doctoral candidate in Education from Olivet Nazarene University. He was also a Master Educator in Iowa and Illinois.

He enjoyed travelling and being outdoors, fishing, hiking and kayaking. An avid reader, he also enjoyed gardening and baked goods of all kinds. Tim called himself the luckiest guy in the world, having the ability to fix practically anything and enjoying the time spent with his family and friends.

Those left to honor Tim's memory include his wife, Dr. Lisa Arndt; his daughter and son-in-law, Linnea & Stephen Corcoran of Bettendorf; his son, Andrew Arndt of Bettendorf; his parents, Stephen & Ann Arndt of Davenport; his sister and brother-in-law, Connie & Bryan Briggs of Bettendorf; his brother, Matt Arndt of Davenport; several nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Donna Plank of Davenport.

