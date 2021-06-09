Timothy "Tim" Nations

August 20, 1946-June 4, 2021

DAVENPORT-Timothy "Tim" Nations, 75, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10am at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials in Tim's name may be made to the family to be donated to a charity at a later date.

Tim was born on August 20, 1946 to William and Margaret Nations in Winchester, West Virginia. Following high school, Tim joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. Tim greatly enjoyed fishing, playing softball, listening to music, and watching movies and baseball. Most of all Tim enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow. Tim was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the American Legion.

Tim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty; children: Kim Nations, Chuck Anderson, and Danny Anderson; grandchildren Aaron, Brittany, Danielle, Danny Jr, Zach, Christopher, Brandy, Ryan, Breanna; and great-grandchildren Jayden, Brinley, Isaac, Brooklynn, and Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents and children Donald Anderson and Vicki Potter.

