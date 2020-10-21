Timothy S. "Uncle Tim" Wenthe

November 9, 1966-October 16, 2020

DURANT-Timothy S. "Uncle Tim" Wenthe, 53, of Durant, IA, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport.

Timothy was born in Maquoketa, IA on November 9, 1966 to James and Karen (Carr) Wenthe. He graduated from Durant High School in 1985 and attended Kirkwood Community College. Tim married Donna L. DeWulf on September 14, 1996 in Tipton, IA. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2017.

Tim drove truck for D & D Trucking and United Rentals. He also worked for Ryerson Steel in Eldridge.

He was a member of the former Walcott Jaycees. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, he enjoyed playing sheephead at the legion and going to the horse and dog tracks. He loved taking long drives, especially with his father-in-law Dexter.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be required.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Durant Cemetery, IA.

Tim is survived and lovingly remembered by his sister, Deanna (Rick) Neese of Princeton, IA, his father-in-law Dexter DeWulf of Davenport, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, sisters: Carla Hardin, Julie Erbst, Sherry Wenthe and Angie Wenthe, his brother Jamie Wenthe and his mother-in-law Marilyn DeWulf.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Durant American Legion in his memory.

